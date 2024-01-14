Navy League’s monthly dinner Jan. 16 in Montgomery

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, Jan.16. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner program will be a showing of the award-winning documentary “Police State” directed by Dinesh D’ Sousa. This movie uses actual footage of CIA, FBI, DOJ and Secret Service showing attacks on law-abiding Americans.