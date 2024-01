AARP is hosting free income tax preparation services at Senior Services Associates, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Appointments will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday from Feb. 8 to April 11.

Stop in to pick up a tax information packet and schedule an appointment during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 630-553-5777.