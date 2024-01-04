Rep. Kifowit honored at ACLU of Illinois Legislator Awards

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, received an award at the American Civil Liberties Union annual Legislator Awards, held at the ACLU’s Illinois headquarters in Chicago on Dec. 14.

According to a news release, the award recognizes Kifowit’s “unwavering commitment” to civil liberties, specifically her sponsorship and advocacy of SB 2323 in 2021, which ended the use of restraints to transport youth in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

“This award serves as a testament to the power of advocacy and collaboration in creating positive change, and I deeply honored to receive it,” Kifowit said in the release. “I remain steadfast in my dedication to championing the rights of every individual, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in our care.”

According to the release, this recognition underscores Rep. Kifowit’s long commitment to the fight for civil liberties, especially the rights of vulnerable youth in the DCFS system. SB 2323, now law, not only prohibits the use of restraints during pre-arranged transports but also requires any violation of the prohibition to be reported immediately to the Department’s Office of Inspector General.

The ACLU Legislator Awards recognized 11 state senators and nine state representatives for their legislative achievements. The full list of awardees can be viewed at aclu-il.org/en/news/2023-legislator-awards.