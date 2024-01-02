Oswego traffic roundabout opens as first phase of Wolfs Crossing improvement completed

SD308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati tries out the new roundabout on Wolfs Crossing in Oswego that opened on Dec. 29. (Eric Schelkopf)

A section of Wolfs Crossing in Oswego reopened to traffic Dec. 29 following the completion of the first phase of a project to improve the road.

As part of a $10.7 million project to improve safety and ease traffic congestion, Wolfs Crossing was widened to four lanes from Harvey Road to Devoe Drive and the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout. The project started in April.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of the development of our community,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said to those gathered at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held prior to the opening of the roundabout. “This project is a testament to collective, long-term vision and determination over many years and multiple iterations of our village board. And it’s not just about asphalt and traffic. It’s about progress, connectivity and the future of our community.”

Landscaping, sidewalks and a bicycle path will be added to the area. A new watermain was also installed from Fifth Street to Devoe Drive to improve water pressure on the village’s east side.

In 2014, planning began for improvements to Wolfs Crossing through the formation of the Wolf Corridor Advisory Team. Kauffman stressed the improvements will help make Wolfs Crossing safer.

“The expansion of this road is more than just additional lanes, it’s a promise for a smoother, safer and more efficient travel experience for our residents, businesses and visitors,” he said. “It’s a step toward reducing the time we spend in traffic and increasing the time that we spend with our families and enjoying all the amenities that our amazing town has to offer.”

He added that improved traffic flow will also reduce vehicle emissions, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

Of the project’s $10.7 million cost, $7.2 million came from grants, Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said. Developer impact fees also funded a portion of the project.

The village did not increase or impose any new taxes or incur any additional debt to fund the project. Di Santo thanked Oswego Public Works Director and Village Engineer Jennifer Hughes for pushing the project forward.

“This has been Jennifer’s baby for a number of years,” Di Santo said. “About a decade she’s worked on this project…Because of Jennifer is why we’re here today.”

Also speaking during the ceremony was State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, who helped secure a $250,000 grant for the project. She has been working for the last several years on moving the project forward.

Holmes said she has seen the area’s traffic increase dramatically over the years, contributing to the need for the improvements.

“What I want to say is thank you to the village for always being so thoughtful and looking at safety as well as keeping the beauty of this town,” she said.

Kendall County helped secure a $500,000 grant for the new watermain that is part of the project. Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg thanked the public for their patience while the road has been closed because of the project.

“I just want to thank all the people that have been driving around this construction project,” he said. “It’s all about that long term goal…I thank the public for their patience on this project.”

The village’s portion of Wolfs Crossing spans from east of Route 30 to its junction at Routes 34 and 71, about 4.5 miles. Officials said the expansion project will be completed in segments to maximize the use of available state and federal funds to support the project.

Oswego School District 308 contributed $135,000 to the project. Oswego East High School is located near the intersection.

SD308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati lauded the project and the partnership between the village and the school district.

“I want to thank the village for its continued collaboration and support,” he said. “And the future is bright for Oswego and I’m just so proud to be a member of this community.”

The second segment of the project will be improvements at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road.

More information about the project can be found at bit.ly/WolfsCrossing.