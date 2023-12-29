Waubonsee welcomes director of development

Waubonsee Community College recently welcomed Emma Donatille to the position of Director of Development.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the Waubonsee community and working towards raising funds for scholarships to realize the Waubonsee Foundation’s vision of providing meaningful scholarship assistance to all qualified students so they can achieve their educational goals,” Donatille said in a news release.

Before joining Waubonsee, Donatille served as the Director of Advancement at the Science & Arts Academy for five years. Her responsibilities included overseeing educational fundraising, soliciting major donor gifts, managing donor relations and conducting reporting and analysis. Prior to that, Donatille held various roles in account management, alumni and institutional relations and donor engagement.

Donatille holds a Master of Science in Adult and Higher Education with a focus in Student Affairs from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication and Advertising from Drake University. In addition, she holds a Certificate in Fundraising Management from Indiana University and Purdue University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.