Senior Services Associates offering BINGOCIZE in 2024

Senior Services Associates will offer the program BINGOCIZE beginning in 2024. This free, 10-week health promotion program combines the game of BINGO with information and exercises to help with fall prevention.

Classes are from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. As a 10-week evidence-based program, each week builds on the previous week. The fun begins Wednesday, Jan. 10, and the last class will be Friday, March 15. Classes will be held at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Class size is limited to 20 participants and due to the nature of this program; no registration will be accepted after Jan. 12. Come play BINGO and meet new people while learning how to reduce your risk for falls.

For more information and to register, contact Amy Cummings at 630-553-5777 or acummings@seniorservicesassoc.org.