New Barnes & Noble set to open in Oswego

Work is tentatively set to begin in January on the space, located at 2590 Route 34 next to a Best Buy store in the Prairie Market retail center. A cafe would be located inside the bookstore.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Barnes & Noble to our community!” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release. “Bookstores are one of my favorite spots. This new addition promises to be a haven for literature lovers and a vibrant hub for intellectual engagement. It’s not only a step forward in enhancing the cultural fabric of our town, but will also elevate and diversify our retail offerings.”

Barnes & Noble is just the latest business to fill a vacancy along Route 34. Vasa Fitness health club is moving into the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego.

The space at 3010 Route 34 has been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013.

“Once completed, they plan to offer a wide variety of amenities, including an indoor pool and spa; child care center; massage lounge; basketball court; racquetball court; functional training turf; boutique-style, high-intensity interval classes; and personal training,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty had previously said.

In addition, Orangetheory Fitness recently opened in the space at 1540 Douglas Rd. formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza. The building that previously housed Esporta Fitness in Oswego could be home to another fitness center or potentially a restaurant.

Esporta Fitness, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Road along Route 34, closed its doors Oct. 16. The 45,000 square foot building, which sits on 4.88 acres, was built in 2008.

Leighty said he has been in communication with the leasing brokers for the space.

”They are targeting primarily fitness users but are also open to retail, restaurant, and entertainment as well,” Leighty said in an email. “The key challenge is finding one or more users to take the nearly 45,000 square feet of space. The building is also not conducive for subdividing easily so that also poses a unique hurdle.”