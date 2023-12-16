Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for December 2023

1948: Yorkville Implement Co. moved into its newly-completed home at the northwest corner of Route 47 and Landmark Avenue. The business moved and the building was home to the Bristol-Kendall EMS Service when it first started and most recently home to Millenium Motors. It currently is being torn down and will be the site of a new automotive-service store. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

December 2018

The section of Eldamain Road north of River Road to just south of Route 34 was reopened. It was closed almost a year for a $9 million reconstruction project.

December 2013

The Illinois Department of Transportation has placed signs prohibiting right turns on red at Route 47 and Van Emmon Street, following complaints about the intersections safety.

December 2008

The Emerald Ash Borer has made it to Yorkville. The first case was confirmed on the far north side of the city.

December 2003

Preservation group called the National Trust for Historic Preservation raised millions in the final hours to outbid the competition to purchase the Farnsworth House at auction. Price was $7,511,500.

December 1998

Six landowners in Little Rock Township and Bristol Township failed in their attempt to annex about 1,000 acres into the City of Yorkville. The property owners were seeking to block the Motorsports Alliance from annexing through their property and building a racetrack in Plano.

December 1993

The city of Yorkville officials approved the start of a curbside recycling program through the city refuse hauler. Bins will be distributed to every home.

December 1988

The Yorkville School District plans to put the Plattville Grade School building up for sale. The school, which was closed in 1976, has been used primarily for storage since then.

December 1983

City officials approved an end to the practice of charging double water rates to those on the city water system but outside the city limits. They also approved the addition of an $18 per quarter sewer maintenance fee.

December 1978

Richard Randall was appointed Chief of the Yorkville Police Department. He will replace retiring chief Win Prickett. Randall has been on the Yorkville department since 1968.

December 1973

Getting four air conditioners on to the roof of the Model Industries building being built on Route 47 north of Cannonball Trail took a unique approach. A helicopter was used to fly them over their position and lower them into place.

December 1968

The new bridge over the Fox River on Fox River Drive will be built without issuing bonds, the Kendall County Board said. Motor fuel tax money and a special fund set aside for this bridge started five years ago, will cover the $410,683 cost. Construction will proceed despite a lawsuit on behalf of Dr. Edith Farnsworth seeking to overturn the condemnation of part of her property.

December 1963

Davis Construction workers were digging to install sewer tile on East Park Street and discovered human bones. There was one skeleton and part of a second, with one skull in very good condition. Old timers said there was originally a cemetery in that area, and evidently not all the remains were transported to the present Elmwood Cemetery. They have been now.

December 1958

The Youth Center Council has decided the first night the center will be open is Dec. 19. It will take place after the basketball game in the basement of the Yorkville Federated Church. A total of 119 high school students attended the first night, and a contest was held to name the center. Linda Eakle came up with the winner, “The Foxes Lair.”

December 1953

Work continues on the Burlington Railroad underpass on Route 47 north of Yorkville.

December 1948

Yorkville Implement Company, International Harvester dealer, has moved into their new home on Route 47, north.

December 1943

A large crowd was at Plano High School to pay homage to the Gray Stamping and Manufacturing Co on receiving the Army-Navy E Award for high achievement in war production.

December 1938

Work will soon begin on a new building to house the equipment of the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. The building will be located on a lot just south of Hotel Nading near Bridge and Hydraulic.

December 1933

We are indebted to a news commentator for the phrase, “President Roosevelt is the man who brought liquor back to the American people.” We are glad our name wasn’t used in this connection. Even though liquor is now legal, the Record will not accept advertising for such.

December 1928

By next summer you will doubtless see Route 47 connected through Yorkville, the street paved for the full width and a street light system in place. Yorkville will need these improvements to compete with other towns in the neighborhood that have already made their preparations.

December 1923

Plattville is to have a community house which will be the envy of the other places in the vicinity and which will be large enough to accommodate all social organizations and the National Guard Company. The foundation is practically completed for a building of 40 feet by 90 feet. The money for the project is being contributed by loyal citizens. On the main floor will be a large room for a drill floor and dancing as well as an auditorium. In the rear will be a property room for the military company.

December 1918

County Clerk Edward Budd is leading an effort to get a complete list of the solders and sailors who went from here to the Great War.

December 1913

Little Evelyn O’Brien had quite a shock when she fell into the cistern. She was helped out quickly and aside from the chill and shock had no serious results.

December 1908

Fred Gary and his father were in Millbrook Monday putting in piping for acetylene lights in Fred Pope’s new house.

December 1903

The ice company of Esch Brothers and Rave have commenced, this week, to cut and store ice fresh from the river pond in the big Yorkville houses. A splendid product, 12 inches thick, clear and free of impurities.

December 1898

The new Hotel Nading opened at Route 47 and Hydraulic Avenue. There was a dinner, social and dancing.

December 1893

The mercury is down to 10 below zero, eight or more inches of snow covering the ground and sleighing is splendid.

December 1888

The Millbrook Dramatic Club will give an entertainment at Budd’s Hall.

December 1883

Resident James Gale offered a copy of his letter to Congressman Wm. Cullen. He asks Congress to build a public building for our people for a post office, telegraph office and savings bank. It would be built on the island in the Fox River at Bridge Street, which is government property. “Our island is rather low, but not lower than the one at Aurora before they had it filled in.”

December 1878

On Wednesday of last week Thomas Fletcher shipped 17 fat steers from Yorkville that averaged 1428 pounds each.

December 1873

On Monday night of last week some rascally thieves entered the chicken house of Jas. S. Cornwell and stole about 150 chickens. A wagon had been backed up and the fowls loaded in. Mr. Driscoll’s fowls and those of others on the road were also stolen. Suspicion points towards someone in or near Plano, as the wagon tracks were followed in that direction.

December 1868

Business in town is improving. The merchants are selling any amount of goods. Teams again fill our streets and it seems like old times. The snow lies on the ground about six inches deep and affords excellent sleighing. The thermometer indicated seven degrees below zero. Quite cold for this time of year.