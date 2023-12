Pictured are participants at the Open Roads Fall Train Fun Run before they depart for a day of adventure. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)

Eighty people enjoyed a train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. Chapter on Saturday, Nov. 18. Participants boarded a train departing from Aurora to stops in Brookfield and Berwyn.

ABATE members, family and friends enjoyed food and refreshments at each stop along with games and prizes throughout the day. Winners of the card hands were Elena Lopez, first place; Pam Baker, second place; and Jim Posten, third place.