Letter: Christmas Cards for Vets thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who donated Christmas cards, dropping them off at Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, with supportive preparation by Rhonda Jaras and Pam Rhoads. Despite the cold and rain for Christmas Walk on Dec. 1, senior volunteers including Michele Bergeron, Jennifer Weiskircher, Rozanne Klejna, Ronie Thevenot and Diane Beukelman managed to get 116 cards signed by attendees.

Churchill Elementary’s third through fifth graders signed 225 cards thanks to Principal Piatek and my grandson’s fifth grade teacher Ken McCafferty. Oswego East High School’s Key Club signed 275 cards thanks to leader Michelle Niesluchowski. Grande Park Changemakers Club signed 100 cards thanks to club founder Seema Leigh. Aurora Girl Scout Troop #4785 made and signed 100s of cards thanks to Leader Dara. Montgomery VFW Ladies Auxiliary signed numerous cards thanks to Dara and Secretary Dawn Robinson. Seniors attending the Thanksgiving luncheon at OSCC signed 101 cards. Socrates Café members also signed cards.

“Make & Take a Christmas Card for Your Special Vet” was added last year at Kendall County Democratic Party, 10 S. Main, Oswego. Cards were provided to cut, sign and decorate for your special veteran.

As you can tell, it takes a great deal of collaboration to get over 800 Christmas Cards for Vets signed and delivered to veterans homes in Anna, La Salle, Manteno, Quincy, Hines Blind Center and to Bickford, Symphony at Tillers, Cedarhurst, Hillside, and Alden Waterford, Jennings Terrace, and Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, Oswego and Yorkville.

Judy Siedlecki

Christmas Cards for Vets organizer

Oswego