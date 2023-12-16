Funds available for those in need to help pay energy bills

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Kendall and Grundy counties, administered by the Kendall County Health Department, has funds available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, electric bills and furnace assistance.

LIHEAP provides a one-time benefit to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers are also encouraged to apply.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2024.

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from LIHEAP.

Residents living in Kendall or Grundy County should call the Kendall County Health Department at 630-553-8051 to make an appointment and to find information on outreach application sites.