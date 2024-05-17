Newark’s Kiara Wesseh advances to state track finals in 4 events: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Class 1A state

Newark senior Kiara Wesseh advanced to Saturday’s state finals in all four events, leading area qualifiers at Thursday’s Class 1A state preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University. Wesseh ran the third-fastest 300-meter hurdles time of 47.62, the fifth-fastest 100 hurdles time of 15.78, cleared 1.53 meters and ran with Addison Ness, Brooklyn Hatteberg and Tess Carlson on the 4x200 relay that ran the sixth-fastest prelim time of 1:48.50. Carlson cleared 3.05 meters to advance in the pole vault and Ness is in ninth place in the triple jump with a jump of 10.54 meters.

BASEBALL

Oswego 3, Oswego East 2

The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and a run in the bottom of the eighth to sweep the three-game series. Kam Jenkins was 2 for 5 with a run scored for Oswego. Nick Tickle struck out five over six innings and Brogan Mello struck out two in two innings of shutout relief, combining on a one-hitter. Oswego East’s Bode Bregar struck out four over six innings, allowing a run on three hits.

Streator 7, Plano 6

Streator scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth for the comeback win. Josh Stellwagen was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI, Kaden Aguirre 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI, Nick Serio was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jason Phillips homered for Plano (20-13).

Stillman Valley 7, Sandwich 4

Stillman Valley scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to win the Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal. Chris Barbor doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for Sandwich, which finished the season 17-15. Chance Lange struck out three over 4 1/3 innings.