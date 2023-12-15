Yorkville Edward Jones office supports Toys for Tots

Local Edward Jones financial advisor Daniette Williams is supporting the Marine Corp Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.

Local residents are invited to help make a difference for children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office located at 803 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville. Drop off is available now through Dec. 20 during regular business hours. Monetary gifts, including gift cards, cannot be accepted.

”Our purpose at Edward Jones is to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and communities. Serving as a collection point for the Toys for Tots drive is one way we can join with our community and deliver on that purpose,” Williams said in a news release. “And now, in the season of giving, it’s an ideal time to remember others in our community.”