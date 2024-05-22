No gun found at Plano High School in alleged threat Tuesday

Plano police officers responding to a report of an armed threat Tuesday at Plano High School did not find any evidence of a gun but continue to investigate the matter.

At approximately 5:57 p.m., police officers were dispatched to Plano High School at 704 W. Abe St. for a report of an armed threat. Initial reports were that a man was threatened by someone with a gun, according to a news release from the Plano Police Department.

Police detained a subject in the parking lot of the high school, the release said. Two men were transported to the Plano Police Department for interviews and later released.

Police determined the alleged altercation took place in the 200 block of W. Abe Street and that one person who was involved ran to the parking lot of the high school, where he encountered the responding officers, according to the release.

Upon further investigation, police were not able to find any witnesses or evidence that a gun was used in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at 630-552-3121.

The Plano Police Department thanked the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Kendall County CPAT, the Yorkville Police Department, Ken Com Dispatch and Plano School District 88 for their assistance in their investigation.