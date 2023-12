BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 61, Marengo 32

Davione Stamps had 13 points, AJ Johnson 10 points & Isaiah Martinez 10 rebounds for the Reapers (5-5, 2-1). Waleed Johnson chipped in nine points and eight rebounds for Plano.

BOYS BOWLING

Harvard 2,970, Plano 2,281

High score for Plano went to Hunter Kee with the high series going to Caleb Lopez. Also competing for Plano were Adam Kee, Tristin Cervantes, Nick Serio and Adam Kee.