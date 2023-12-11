Grants available to fuel youth impact in DeKalb County

Nonprofit organizations and eligible community organizations are encouraged to apply for a YEP Grant, up to $2,500, for programs and projects that positively impact youth in DeKalb County. The deadline for grant applications is Feb. 1. Apply online at dekalbccf.org/yepgrants.

As a DeKalb County Community Foundation grant program, YEP Grants specifically aims to improve the quality of life for youth in DeKalb County. Projects considered for funding must directly involve youth, promote youth empowerment and leadership and show dedication to the local community. YEP conducts a site visit for each grant application. YEP members lead site visits to learn more about the organization’s request for funding. Nonprofit organizations with youth initiatives in DeKalb County are highly encouraged to apply. Organizations should read the updated 2024 YEP Grant Guidelines before applying.

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy (YEP) is a youth-led committee of the Community Foundation. YEP provides opportunities for high school students across DeKalb County to develop leadership skills, learn about philanthropy, and engage in their communities through grantmaking and volunteering.

For questions, contact YEP Staff Advisor Noah Nordbrock at 815-748-5383 or noah@dekalbccf.org.