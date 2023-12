In WWII, the German leader destroyed his own country. We cannot let this happen in America. Our president has been working endlessly to make things better for the average working American.

We may destroy our own democracy by not voting. Voting is our duty. Duty to our future and to those who gave up theirs for the goodness of our republic. Address this responsibility. It is great to be an American. Vote.

Camille G. Grimes

Yorkville