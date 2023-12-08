Utility delays push back completion of Wolfs Crossing expansion project in Oswego

This photo features progress on the work at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey and the remaining utility poles in the roadway that need to be removed to finish the work. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

Because of utility delays, the first phase of a project to widen Wolfs Crossing in Oswego is not expected to be done until the end of December.

“We are working with the contractors, Illinois Department of Transportation and ComEd to open the road as soon as possible,” officials said in updating residents about the project.

The update states the Wolfs Crossing improvement project at Harvey Road is now expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the month.

As part of a $10.2 million project to improve safety and ease traffic congestion, Wolfs Crossing is being widened to a four-lane road and a roundabout is being constructed at Harvey Road. Work on the project began in April.

Landscaping, restoration and the final pavement surface course will be completed in the spring. Wolfs Crossing is being widened to four lanes from east of the entrance to Oswego East High School to east of Devoe Drive and the four-way stop-controlled intersection of Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road will be replaced by a modern roundabout.

Nearly half of the $10.2 million project cost comes from federal and state grant funds. The village did not increase or impose any new taxes or incur any additional debt to fund the project.

Developer impact fees will fund a portion of the project, officials said. The village’s portion of Wolfs Crossing spans from east of Route 30 to its junction at Routes 34 and 71, approximately 4.5 miles.

Officials said the expansion project will be completed in segments to maximize the use of available state and federal funds to support the project. The second segment of the project will be improvements at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road.

More information about the project can be found bit.ly/WolfsCrossing.