Oswego High School’s online news publication earns Best of Show honors

Ten Oswego High School students, representing both 42Fifty, the school’s online news publication, as well as the Reflector, the school’s yearbook student publication, recently attended the yearly convention of the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) and Journalism Education Association (JEA) held in Boston, Mass., with more than 4,800 other high school journalist and their advisors.

42Fifty earned a 9th place Best of Show distinction in the category of “Website - High School - Enrollment of 1,800 or more”. The NSPA and JEA only award 10 schools with Best of Show honors in each of their adjudicated categories.

“I am so proud of our student journalists and the excellence this national award recognizes,” advisor Amy Howerton said in a news release.

Congratulations to the students who work tirelessly to gather and publish 42Fifty:

Co-Editors-in-Chief: Austin Lamb, Raelyn Alvarez;

Managing Editors: Natalie Raabe, Fionnuala Quinn;

Section Editors: Miranda Cook, Alexa Cuevas, Jaylene Tinajero Garcia, Mary Gibney, Gianna Alex King, Edward Phelps, Ryker Stevenson, Ruby Williamson;

Reporters: Carolina Alcantara, Melissa Bright-Jackson, Ava Brown, Juliana Christianson, Erick Del Toro, Luna Diaz, Jayden Doty, Nicole Gartner, Johnathan Hamilton, Biranna Huerta, Memphis Huguley, Alexa Johnson, Arnesen Lasher, Chance Marlowe, Angel Moreno, Sasha Pankuch, Sareth Recio, Kendrick Reinoso, Aiyana Rivera, Allison Rook, Malachite Rutherford, Cole Sobotka, Jessica VanVooren, Quinn Villanueva, Oscar Villegas.

42Fifty is available at oh42fifty.org