Yorkville resident joins Waubonsee Community College Foundation Board

The Waubonsee Community College Foundation recently welcomed two new members to the board of directors, Yonas Hagos of Yorkville and Brian Schmidt of Bolingbrook.

Hagos is principal owner of DLH Group, LLC, located in Yorkville. Born in a refugee camp in Sudan, he immigrated to the U.S. with his family at age 10. Hagos joined the U.S. Army after 9/11, later retiring as Staff Sergeant. In addition to owning and operating several well-known franchises throughout Illinois and Missouri, he is also a published author.

Hagos attended College of DuPage. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in Iraq. Hagos also was a 2022 International Franchisee of the Year recipient and is an active Yorkville Kiwanis Club member.

Schmidt serves as Chief Operations Officer for Deep Coat Industries, located in Sugar Grove. Throughout his career he has demonstrated expertise in entrepreneurship, mentoring, developing operational structures and new product engineering.

Schmidt holds master’s degrees in Aerospace Systems Engineering and Business Management for Engineers, and a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering, all from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is an advisor for Atlas Energy Systems, Inc. and sits on the Valley Industrial Association of Illinois board of directors. He also is on the leadership & development and disciplinary committees for the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity.

The mission of the Waubonsee Community College Foundation is to cultivate philanthropic donors, to responsibly steward its assets and to equitably award scholarships to students to help them achieve their educational goals.

For more information, contact the Development Office at 630-466-2316 or visit waubonsee.edu/foundation.