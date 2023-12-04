Montgomery now accepting nominations in holiday decorations contest

The village of Montgomery's Beautification Committee will place signs in the front yards of homes that are recognized in the village's annual Christmas decorating contest. (Photo provided)

The Montgomery Beautification Committee is hosting its annual holiday decorations contest to recognize homes and businesses for making “Montgomery Merry & Bright.”

Residents can nominate their property, or someone else’s simply by submitting the property address online at MontgomeryIL.org. Nominations for the 2023 contest will be accepted through Dec. 10, one week after annual the tree lighting and visit with Santa planned at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Village Hall.

“Our holiday decoration contest continues to grow each year,” village trustee and Beautification Committee chair Dan Gier said in a news release. “Not only with entries but the amazing displays our residents and businesses put out. Our committee truly enjoys driving around and seeing everyone’s fun displays.”

Only one nomination per address is required for the judges to review a home or business’s display. Committee members will visit all the nominated addresses on Dec. 13 to recognize participants who meet and exceed the requirements. Residents are encouraged to make sure their lights are on and their displays are complete by 5 p.m. that evening. In addition, the committee will place a sign recognizing participants in front of the property.

Addresses of the homes will be available online after judging is complete for the community’s enjoyment to drive around and see the winning home and business locations. Gier said, “We have residents that put much time into brightening up the community, and we want to recognize those that do their part in making Montgomery an awesome place to live.”

The committee will accept nominations through Sunday, Dec. 10. To nominate a property, go to the village website, montgomeryil.org, or email rmason@montgomeryil.org.