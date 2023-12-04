Knights raise nearly $5K for Open Door in Sandwich

The Knights of Columbus of Somonauk recently presented a check to Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich. Pictured from left are Beka Hoelker, Open Door HR & Marketing assistant; Charlie Songreth, KOC District Deputy; Jeff Weseman, KOC Grand Knight; Kayla Suarez, Open Door director of HR & Marketing; Bill Ullrich, KOC Tootise Roll Drive chairman; Fred Marchese, KOC Financial Secretary. (photo provided by Open Door Rehabilitation Center)

The Knights of Columbus of Somonauk recently presented Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich with a check for $4,974.26. The check follows Knights of Columbus’ annual Tootsie Roll Drive, which raises funds through the community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Over the past 15 years, Knights of Columbus has raised more than $65,000 for Open Door. This is all possible due to the generosity of the general public.

Open Door Rehabilitation Center and Knights of Columbus thank the community for their support in these donations.