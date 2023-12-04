DeKalb County treasurer announces final distribution of real estate taxes

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer has announced the final distribution of DeKalb County real estate tax money was recently made by her office.

This year the Treasurer’s Office collected and distributed $249,001,004.46 in tax monies to DeKalb County taxing bodies. The Treasurer’s Office also distributed $557,419.34 in interest, in addition to the tax monies. These monies were earned by the Treasurer’s Office while the funds were in the Treasurer’s custody. The interest distrusted is a 202.52% increase over the interest distributed last year.

“The interest benefits the taxpayers by providing additional monies above what each taxing body levied. I work to obtain the most competitive interest rates throughout the year. My strong relationships with the local banks and experience in banking have allowed me to continue to grow the amount of interest we distribute each year,” Springer said in a news release.

Taxpayers also took advantage of the opportunity to pay their taxes online. “This year more than $30.5 million in taxes were paid online. This has been our most successful year yet for this program”, Springer said.

Invoice Cloud, a new online payment system, was also available this year. “The new system continues to accept payments by e-check and debit/credit, and has expanded payment options including Google and Apple Pay, PayPal and PayPal Credit and Venmo. My office has already launched the pay through text and phone features, and will be announcing expanded features with the 2023 tax bill in May 2024. Taxpayers can go online now to dekalbcounty.org/treasurer/register.html and create an account,” Springer said.

A breakdown of the total taxes distributed is:

DeKalb County, $25,759,373.69, 10.34%

Forest Preserve, $1,837,042.12, 0.74%

Townships, $10,097,910.68, 4.05%

School Districts, $152,632,736.90, 61.3%

Community College Districts, $15,560,171.85, 6.25%

Cities & Villages, $18,104,705.97, 7.27%

Park Districts, $10,389,185.90, 4.17%

Library Districts, $6,190,877.46, 2.49%

Fire Districts, $6,473,881.89, 2.6%

TIF Districts, $1,737,391.80, 0.7%

Drainage Districts, $217,726.20, 0.09%