Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for December

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Surviving the Holidays with Lori Gottlieb: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, via Zoom. Join us for this event with best-selling author, podcast host and renowned psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb. With her typical personal and raw style, Gottlieb will help us get through the stress and anxiety of the holiday season.

Chair Yoga: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: 4 p.m., Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18 and older.

Roaming Readers: 9 a.m., Fridays, Dec. 1 and 15. Weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. The group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast.

Books & Cooks Book Club: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5. Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club – we’ll read something new each month then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading.

Learning to Decorate Like It’s a Piece of Cake: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13. Learn to decorate beautiful cookies, cakes and cupcakes with Bethany Breyne, a certified decorating instructor since 2014, who has worked as a cake decorator at Sweet Temptations Bakery and has taught private classes in homes, clubs and the library. Join Bethany to learn the basics of decoration and in no time making beautiful desserts will be a piece of cake.

Men’s Book Club: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16. Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts – and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 18. A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Computer Basics for Seniors: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us