Somonauk Library announces December programming

The Somonauk Library, 700 E. LaSalle St., has released upcoming events and news for the month of December.

Holiday Hangout!: 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26-Friday, Dec. 29. Teens are invited to hang out at the library during the holiday break. There will be games, movies, crafts and snacks.

Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5. Why do we kiss under the mistletoe? Why do we decorate with poinsettias? Where did the jolly old man in the red suit come from? Experience the history of American Christmas traditions and get in the spirit of the season with this delightful reenactment presented by actress Martina Mathisen.

Ivy Oaks Floral Winter Planter Workshop: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. Using a variety of freshly cut greens and pine cones, create a porch planter to add to your holiday décor. These porch planters also make great hostess gifts. All materials will be provided; bring a pair of snips for trimming greens. Cost is $20 per person. Registration is required.

Santa is Coming to the Library!: 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8. Join us for an evening with Santa. Children will be able to talk to Santa, enjoy cookies and milk and make a fun holiday craft. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19. A weekly program that is geared towards children between the ages of 0-3 which introduces babies and toddlers to songs, rhymes, hand motions and books. Registration is required.

Morning Story Hour: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20. Story Hours are geared for children ages 3-6 and include stories, songs, crafts and snacks. Registration is required.

After School Crew: 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 11. This program is for children ages 6 to 10 that will meet once a month with a focus on different STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) concepts. Registration is required.

Paws For Reading: 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28. Children ages first through fifth grade can sign up to read to Fox Valley Therapy Dogs in 15 minute increments. Stop by the library or call the library to sign up. Registration is required.

Cards with Karen: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14. Join Karen at the library monthly to learn to create three beautiful handmade cards. Cost is $5 and registration is required.

Men’s Book Group: This group has read biographies, non-fiction and history titles. Contact the library for information on when they meet next or check the events calendar on our website.

History Book Discussion Group: 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14. This group reads history and non-fiction. The perfect group for those who are passionate about history.

Fiction Addiction Group: 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28. This is a book group that enjoys fiction only.

Pageturner’s Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27. If you love suspense and love a good twist this is the book group for you.

Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m., first and third Thursdays of each month. The first Thursday meeting is held at Sandwich Public Library. The third Thursday meeting is held at Somonauk Public Library. Whether you’re just getting started or have published dozens of books, this group is for you. Open to adults and high school students.

Chicks with Sticks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. Whether you crochet, knit, sew or work on crafts, this group meets the first Thursday of each month. Beginners are welcome.

Bingo: 12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20. The library offers Bingo with prizes for adults ages 18 and older. Bingo is free to play and refreshments are provided.