Letter: Proud of our local veterans

To the Editor:

We all need to be proud of, and grateful to, our local veterans. They have served with honor to guarantee our cherished freedoms.

On Nov. 12, a large audience at Chapel on the Green was fortunate to hear the stories of eight of our own. Speakers included Roger Tuttle, Ed Huss, Cameron Carter, Richard Niles, Neil Schilling, Jeff Kline, Cindy Niles, plus the story of Roger (Buddy) Weiss.

If you were among the lucky ones in attendance, you had the opportunity to personally thank these service members, and to visit with them afterwards.

Thank you all for coming. Mark your calendar for our next Veterans Appreciation Program, Nov. 10, 2024.

Carol Sheeley

Yorkville