Oswego Police issue Christmas Walk traffic alert

Oswego Police Department advises the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego on Friday, Dec. 1 due to Oswego Christmas Walk activities. Motorists should expect delays in particular when travelling on US Route 34 through the downtown area between 4 and 9 p.m. Delays on Madison Street and Washington Street near downtown are also expected.

Motorists should consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not coming in for the activities. Parking is available in the public Downtown Parking Deck under The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, in the Harrison Street lot, at Oswego Village Hall and on the streets in and around downtown. Shuttle bus service will operate from the north parking lot of Oswego High School to Byline Bank at 36 Monroe Street.