Holiday craft show at Oswego American Legion Saturday

The Oswego American Legion is hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The legion is at 19 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego.

This free indoor event will have a variety of vendors and crafters. Each participant has donated an item to be raffled. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or six for $5.

Vendors interested in participating can call the Oswego American Legion Post 675 at 630-554-8517.

All funds raised go to the American Legion to help support local veterans.