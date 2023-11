Oswego SD 308 musicians selected to District 9 ILMEA

Students from Oswego High School and Oswego East High School participated at the Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) District 9 in the Chorus, Band, Jazz Band, Jazz Combo and Orchestra categories. Additionally, junior high students from Bednarcik, Murphy, Plank, Thompson and Traughber participated in the Chorus and Band categories.

Students who participated in this year’s District 9 ILMEA include:

Oswego High School

Senior Band: Harley Engdahl (bass clarinet), Andrew Gabaldon (trumpet), Zoe Lippoldt (contrabass clarinet), Benjamin Martinez (bassoon), Wesley Miller (percussion), Marykate Mosher (flute), Jacob Salas (clarinet), Greta Woelke (french horn)

Senior Orchestra: Owen Driscoll (bassoon), Shelby Kiss (clarinet), Connor Omar (percussion), Evelyn Vargas (french horn)

Senior Jazz Band I: Andrew Gabaldon (trumpet), Connor Omar (vibes)

Senior Jazz Band II: Lily McCann (trombone), Wesley Miller (drum set), Braden Pawlisz (bass trombone), Anthony Spevere (trombone)

Senior Jazz Band III: Jayden Doty (trumpet), John Kellogg (trumpet), Adrian Luna (trombone), Gabe Velasquez (bass trombone)

Senior Jazz Combo: Charlie Snyder (string/electric bass)

Senior Chorus: Max Holstein (Bass II), Lyric Johnson (Soprano II), Braden Konick (Tenor I), Mariana Morales (Alto II), Hailey Mueller (Soprano I), Olivia Thompson (Alto II)

Senior Treble Choir: Megan Kratsch (Alto I), Natalie Meldon (Alto I), Ava Rose Michelon (Alto I), Olivia Mikelson (Soprano I), Abigail Miller (Alto I), Gabriella Spevere (Soprano I)

Senior Vocal Jazz II: Braden Konick (Tenor)

Senior Vocal Jazz III: Natalie Meldon (Alto), Ava Rose Michelon (Alto)

Oswego East High School

Senior Band: Emi Busuioc (Euphonium), Diego Carrillo (Bb Clarinet), Elias Castaneda (Bb Clarinet), Jac Conley (Bassoon), Geet Gambhir (Bb Clarinet), Mahathi Kandukuri (Flute), Winston La (Alto Saxophone), Braden Lanzara (Bassoon), Greg Lazatin (Tenor Saxophone), Felix Pilny (Bb Clarinet), Logan Radostits (Percussion), David Vasquez (Bb Clarinet), Andrew Walden (Bass Clarinet), Ryan Weaver (Percussion)

Senior Orchestra: Paul Bramstedt (Horn), Ava Lenell (Oboe), Andrew Medrano (Horn)

Senior Jazz Combo: Ryan Weaver (Drum Set)

Senior Jazz Band I: Hayden Hrvatin (String/Electric Bass)

Senior Jazz Band II: Cale Augustine (Trombone), Logan Boyles (Trumpet), Greg Lazatin (Tenor Saxophone), Aiden Smith (Trumpet), Andrew Walden (Baritone Saxophone)

Senior Jazz Band III: Dawson McCullum (Tenor Saxophone), Logan Notte (Guitar), Gavin Rommen (Piano)

Senior Choir: Cooper Carlisle (Tenor I), Ysabelle De Los Santos (Soprano I), Morgan Elliott (Alto II), Eurie Gamboa (Alto I), Keerthana Gattupalli (Soprano II)Samuel Greene (Tenor II), Tyler Johns (Bass II), Julia Urso (Alto I), David Vasquez (Tenor II), Simon Zapanta (Tenor I)

Senior Treble Choir: Addison Dudley (Alto I), Ariadna Gonzalez (Soprano I), Jescha Manuel (Alto II), Sonali Patel (Soprano I), Vennela Reddy Vakati (Soprano II)

Junior High Chorus

Bednarcik Jr. High School: Julia Anders - (Alto), Gabriella DeArmond - (Alto), Mason Gullett (Alto), Olivia Testa (Soprano), Dario Tinajero (Baritone)

Murphy Jr. High School: Cameron Baczak (Baritone), Shrihitha Ketha (Alto), Sreelaasya Panchagnula (Soprano), Alisia Quach (Soprano)

Traughber Jr. High School: Josie Beiler (Alto), Brianna DeStefano (Alto), Brooklyn Hatala (Soprano), Shelby Van Kley (Alto)

Plank Jr. High School: Brianna Alvarez (Alto), Owen Hayes (Alto), Sophia Jernstad (Alto), Christopher Lamonica (Baritone), Naomi Ludemann (Soprano), Eva Ramirez (Soprano)

Junior High Band

Bednarcik Jr. High School: Megan Perry (Flute), Dhruv Vineeth Nair (Flute)

Murphy Jr. High School: Rohan Singh (Clarinet), Michael Sirovatka (Clarinet)

Plank Jr. High School: Carter Mila (Clarinet), Luke Weaver (Trumpet)

Thompson Jr. High School: Adam Omar (Bassoon), Shruit Vavilala (Flute)

Traughber Jr. High School: Natalie DesVeaux (Flute), Ella Salas (Bb Clarinet), Will Sapet (Percussion), Brandon Thilk, (Bass Clarinet), Hadley Young (Bassoon)