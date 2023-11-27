Donations sought for Sandwich Lions Club’s Franklin Mall Christmas project

FILE PHOTO: Collection bins for the Sandwich Lions Club's Franklin Mall Christmas Project are available at locations throughout the Sandwich community. Donations are being collected though Dec. 11. (Photo provided)

Collection of nonperishable foods for the Franklin Mall Christmas Project has begun. Red collection bins are located at local businesses throughout the Sandwich community.

Citizens may drop off donations of non-perishable food items to help fill the anticipated 250 boxes of groceries. Needed items include, but are certainly not limited to, canned soups, vegetables and fruits. Especially appreciated are cereal, peanut butter, dry pasta and sauce, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, rice, etc. Collection will continue through Dec. 11. Donated items will then be sorted and packed, ready for delivery on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The club also will purchase gift cards to accompany each grocery box so that recipients will be able to supplement boxes with fresh foods of their choice. Monetary contributions of any size are important and are gratefully accepted. Contributions may be mailed to The Sandwich Lions Club, PO Box 32, Sandwich, IL 60548; or they may be mailed or dropped off at First National Bank, 100 West Church St., Sandwich, IL 60548. Checks should be made payable to Franklin Mall Project. Every dollar goes directly to its intended recipients.

The Lions are also asking for the community’s help in referring people who are in need of assistance. Grocery boxes and cards will be distributed only to people whose addresses have been confirmed. If you or someone you know of has been a past recipient, or if you would like to make a new referral, contact Lion Karen Spangler at 815-786-2189 or kgspangler@gmail.com; or Lion Kyle Wallis at 815-304-3175 with complete name and address information.

The Franklin Mall Project has been a holiday tradition in the Sandwich community for almost seven decades. The project originated in 1954 when Franklin “Red” Mall and his wife Peg began taking holiday dinner groceries to neighbors who needed a little help. That same year, Frankie, dressed in a Santa suit made by Peg, delivered baskets of homemade goodies and fresh fruit to seniors who were spending Christmas alone.

After a number of years, Frankie’s health deteriorated; he asked the Sandwich Lions Club if they could take over the project. The Lions agreed, as long as they had the support of the entire community.

Frankie and Peg are no longer with us, but their legacy continues through this community-wide program of sharing. In recent years, about 250 food boxes plus food gift cards have been delivered to deserving families and individuals within Sandwich School District 430.