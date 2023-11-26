Oswego wrestlers third at Chris Hruska Classic: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 25

WRESTLING

Oswego

Oswego tied for third with Glenbard North at the Chris Hruska Wrestling Classic. Jonny Theodor (113 pounds) took third), Brayden Swanson (138) took second, Ethan Essick (150) took third, Colin O’Grady (157) took second, Joseph Griffin (165) took second.

Oswego’s girls teams finished eighth at the tournament.

Sandwich

Sandwich’s girls competed at the Rockford East Invitational. Norah Vick played second at 105 pounds with three pins, Ashlyn Strenz won the 120-pound title with three pins.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 72, Rochelle 58

Taelor Clements scored a game-high 22 points as the Foxes (2-1) bounced back from a semifinal loss to capture third place at the Sycamore Strombom Holiday Tournament. Mike Dunn added 13 points, Jory Boley had 10 points while Dayvion Johnson and Kaevian Johnson added nine points apiece.

Princeton 59, Plano 56 (OT)

Armando Martinez had 15 points and AJ Johnson had 13 points, Christ Keleba and Armando Martinez each had 10 rebounds for Plano (1-3).

Yorkville Christian d. Corliss

Riley scored 20 points, Marini 16, Sovern 12 and Alford eight for the Mustangs (1-3).