November 26, 2023
Shaw Local
August 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

August 2023 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network
Aug. 2, house, Arturo Resendez and Azucena Fraire, 7978 Tangelwood Trails Drive, Yorkville

Aug. 1, accessory building, Kelly Smith, 5748 Audrey Ave., Yorkville

Aug. 2, deck, Steven Mammen and Kristie McCarthy, 36 Ingleshire Road, Montgomery

Aug. 2, solar, David and Shannon Wright, 137 Circle Drive, Montgomery

Aug. 2, solar, Aman Ghafoor and Abdul Sheikh, 1860 Winchester Court, Oswego

Aug. 7, house, Matthew and Melissa Chesney, 6410 Minkler Road, Yorkville

Aug. 3, accessory building, Thomas Peck, 7265 Route 71, Yorkville

Aug. 7, swimming pool, Kristen Sandula, 12903 Budd Road, Yorkville

Aug. 7, deck, Andrea Demory, 16131 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark

Aug. 7, solar, Lawrence and Kathleen Richmond, 48 N. Linden Drive, Plano

Aug. 7, solar, Alfredo Hernandez and Edwin Salgado, 101 Augusta Road, Oswego

Aug. 10, garage, Jean Crescenti, 12070 McKanna Road, Minooka

Aug. 10, accessory building, John and Lois Brasfield, 127 Circle Drive, Montgomery

Aug. 14, accessory building, Jason and Pamela Herber, 5968 Danielle Lane, Yorkville

Aug. 11, accessory building, Ginger Rees, 6611 Minkler Road, Yorkville

Aug. 15, accessory building, Millvenia Stiff and Henry Goodman, 21 Hampton Road, Montgomery

Aug. 16, accessory building, Jose and Aylene Lazcano, 49 Pueblo Road, Montgomery

Aug. 15, addition, William and Kimberly Schomer, 71 Lillian Lane, Yorkville

Aug. 16, remodel, James Swanson, 19 Lakeside Court, Yorkville

Aug. 14, deck, Nicholas A. Dodd Living Trust, 1286 Eldamain Road, Plano

Aug. 14, solar, Ricci and Sonia Ozoa, 57 Pueblo Road, Montgomery

Aug. 17, house, Trenton and Clarissa Cooper, 8897 Hopkins Road, Yorkville

Aug. 21, house, Teri and David Thompson, 297 Ashe Road, Plano

Aug. 22, accessory building, Jack and Sally Spencer, 11286 Brighton Oaks Drive, Yorkville

Aug. 22, addition, John R. Greenawalt Revoc Living Trust, 9600 Route 71, Yorkville

Aug. 18, Erin Sherwood, 76 Blackhawk Springs Drive, Plano

Aug. 22, sign, Firstar Bank, 1250 Route 34, Oswego

Aug. 23, solar, Jennifer Sandoval, 55 Amesbury Road, Montgomery

Aug. 22, solar, Gary and Remigija Wilson, 4 Hunter Drive, Montgomery

Aug. 22, solar, Heather Feleciano, 73 Saugatuck Road, Montgomery

Aug. 29, swimming pool, Abby Moreno, 5883 Championship Court, Yorkville

Aug. 28, deck, Mark and Irasema Hall, 32 Somerset Road, Montgomery

Aug. 29, solar, Richard and Lydia Marciniak, 29 Walnut Drive, Yorkville

Aug. 30, solar, Nicole Martin, 114 Kevin Lane, Oswego

Aug. 30, solar, Mark and Carol Brusatori, 136 Augusta Road, Oswego

Aug. 30, solar, Brian Beversdorf, 24 Highview Drive, Yorkville

Aug. 31, accessory building, Irma Revelo, 11 Fieldpoint Road, Montgomery

Aug. 31, accessory building, James and Laura Hamman, 5951 Route 71, Oswego

Aug. 31, farm building, Gene Frieders, 17940 Griswold Springs Road, Sandwich

Aug. 31, swimming pool, James and Laura Hamman, 5951 Route 71, Oswego

Aug. 31, swimming pool, Michael Peppler, 12209 Mitchell Drive, Plano

Aug. 31, solar, Zaira Mondragon and Stephen Maney, 90 Longbeach Road, Montgomery