August 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

Aug. 2, house, Arturo Resendez and Azucena Fraire, 7978 Tangelwood Trails Drive, Yorkville
Aug. 1, accessory building, Kelly Smith, 5748 Audrey Ave., Yorkville
Aug. 2, deck, Steven Mammen and Kristie McCarthy, 36 Ingleshire Road, Montgomery
Aug. 2, solar, David and Shannon Wright, 137 Circle Drive, Montgomery
Aug. 2, solar, Aman Ghafoor and Abdul Sheikh, 1860 Winchester Court, Oswego
Aug. 7, house, Matthew and Melissa Chesney, 6410 Minkler Road, Yorkville
Aug. 3, accessory building, Thomas Peck, 7265 Route 71, Yorkville
Aug. 7, swimming pool, Kristen Sandula, 12903 Budd Road, Yorkville
Aug. 7, deck, Andrea Demory, 16131 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark
Aug. 7, solar, Lawrence and Kathleen Richmond, 48 N. Linden Drive, Plano
Aug. 7, solar, Alfredo Hernandez and Edwin Salgado, 101 Augusta Road, Oswego
Aug. 10, garage, Jean Crescenti, 12070 McKanna Road, Minooka
Aug. 10, accessory building, John and Lois Brasfield, 127 Circle Drive, Montgomery
Aug. 14, accessory building, Jason and Pamela Herber, 5968 Danielle Lane, Yorkville
Aug. 11, accessory building, Ginger Rees, 6611 Minkler Road, Yorkville
Aug. 15, accessory building, Millvenia Stiff and Henry Goodman, 21 Hampton Road, Montgomery
Aug. 16, accessory building, Jose and Aylene Lazcano, 49 Pueblo Road, Montgomery
Aug. 15, addition, William and Kimberly Schomer, 71 Lillian Lane, Yorkville
Aug. 16, remodel, James Swanson, 19 Lakeside Court, Yorkville
Aug. 14, deck, Nicholas A. Dodd Living Trust, 1286 Eldamain Road, Plano
Aug. 14, solar, Ricci and Sonia Ozoa, 57 Pueblo Road, Montgomery
Aug. 17, house, Trenton and Clarissa Cooper, 8897 Hopkins Road, Yorkville
Aug. 21, house, Teri and David Thompson, 297 Ashe Road, Plano
Aug. 22, accessory building, Jack and Sally Spencer, 11286 Brighton Oaks Drive, Yorkville
Aug. 22, addition, John R. Greenawalt Revoc Living Trust, 9600 Route 71, Yorkville
Aug. 18, Erin Sherwood, 76 Blackhawk Springs Drive, Plano
Aug. 22, sign, Firstar Bank, 1250 Route 34, Oswego
Aug. 23, solar, Jennifer Sandoval, 55 Amesbury Road, Montgomery
Aug. 22, solar, Gary and Remigija Wilson, 4 Hunter Drive, Montgomery
Aug. 22, solar, Heather Feleciano, 73 Saugatuck Road, Montgomery
Aug. 29, swimming pool, Abby Moreno, 5883 Championship Court, Yorkville
Aug. 28, deck, Mark and Irasema Hall, 32 Somerset Road, Montgomery
Aug. 29, solar, Richard and Lydia Marciniak, 29 Walnut Drive, Yorkville
Aug. 30, solar, Nicole Martin, 114 Kevin Lane, Oswego
Aug. 30, solar, Mark and Carol Brusatori, 136 Augusta Road, Oswego
Aug. 30, solar, Brian Beversdorf, 24 Highview Drive, Yorkville
Aug. 31, accessory building, Irma Revelo, 11 Fieldpoint Road, Montgomery
Aug. 31, accessory building, James and Laura Hamman, 5951 Route 71, Oswego
Aug. 31, farm building, Gene Frieders, 17940 Griswold Springs Road, Sandwich
Aug. 31, swimming pool, James and Laura Hamman, 5951 Route 71, Oswego
Aug. 31, swimming pool, Michael Peppler, 12209 Mitchell Drive, Plano
Aug. 31, solar, Zaira Mondragon and Stephen Maney, 90 Longbeach Road, Montgomery