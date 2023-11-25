Plano, Yorkville boys basketball drop games: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burlington Central 59, Yorkville 54

Yorkville couldn’t overcome miscues and a poor defensive start in the first half in the semifinals of the Strombom Tournament. The Foxes (1-1) were led in scoring by Jory Boley’s 16 points while Dayvion Johnson added 10 points and Jason Jakstys and Taelor Clements added nine points apiece.

La Salle-Peru 57, Plano 41

Isaiah Martinez scored nine points and Armando Martinez chipped in eight points for Plano (1-2) at the Ottawa Tournament.

Serena 56, Newark 35

At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Huskers (3-0) punched their ticket to Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. championship via the win over the Norsemen.

Carson Baker’s 20-point, seven-rebound performance led Serena along with Richie Armour’s 15-point, seven-rebound effort and Tanner Faivre’s 14-point, six-assist showing.

Hinsdale Central 66, Oswego 39