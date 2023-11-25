Plano Legion hosting children’s Christmas party Dec. 3

The Plano American Legion Post 395 will host a children’s Christmas party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Plano American Legion located at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Santa and his elf will be visiting from the North Pole and children will be treated to games, goody bags, face painting and cookies.

The Christmas party is open to children in the community ages 12 years old and younger. There is a donation of $5 per child attending. Each child should bring a grab bag gift not to exceed $10 and suitable for any child.

Call Plano American Legion at 630-552-8313 for information.