Waubonsee hosting programs to honor Native American Heritage Month

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Waubonsee Community College is hosting programs to educate and raise awareness about the heritage, culture, traditions and customs of the First Nations people.

Community members are invited to these free events to learn about Native American tribes; the unique challenges, past and present, that Native people have faced; and how tribal citizens have worked to overcome these challenges.

Reel Resilience: Indigenous Stories: noon, Wednesday, Nov. 29, Sugar Grove Campus Student Center. This film screening will celebrate the rich indigenous cultures of Native Americans. Attendees will have the opportunity to create cultural crafts inspired by the traditional artistry of indigenous communities while viewing the film.

Honoring Native Heritage: A Waubonsee Pow Wow: noon, Friday, Dec. 1, Sugar Grove Campus Student Center. Join a vibrant and captivating celebration of Native American Heritage Month as we honor the rich history of indigenous cultures that have shaped our nation’s history. This Pow Wow celebration will include cultural performances, traditional foods, exquisite crafts and more. The event is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty and diversity of Native American traditions.

For more details on these events, visit waubonsee.edu/NAHM.