Public invited to Aurora Navy League’s Pearl Harbor Day luncheon

The Aurora Navy League Council 247, in concert with the Rotary Club of Aurora, will host its annual Pearl Harbor Day Luncheon beginning at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4. This year’s luncheon will be held in a new location, Lincoln Inn Banquets, 1345 S. Batavia Ave. in Batavia.

Guest speaker will be Navy Capt. Craig T. Mattingly, an admiral selectee and commander, Naval Service Training Command, Naval Station Great Lakes.

Tickets for the event are $30 and must be bought by Nov. 27. Deadline for ads is Nov. 17. Sponsorships still are available.

For information and to buy tickets, contact Lisa Garcia at lisag@rcwegman.com of 630-486-9869.