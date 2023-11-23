Cooper’s Hawk restaurant in Montgomery set to open in mid-2024

Next to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, construction of a Cooper’s Hawk winery and restaurant continues to move forward. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Ogden Hill shopping center in Montgomery continues to bustle with new business activity.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers recently opened in the shopping center, located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 34. The fast-casual restaurant chain sells steak burgers that are cooked-to-order, all-beef hot dogs and chicken sandwiches along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers recently opened in the Ogden Hill shopping center, located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 34. (Eric Schelkopf)

Freddy’s has several locations in the Chicago area, including in Romeoville, Westmont, Glendale Heights and Crystal Lake. Along with Freddy’s, another restaurant chain, Popeyes, is set to open a restaurant in the center by next summer.

Next to Freddy’s, construction of a Cooper’s Hawk winery and restaurant continues to move forward. In June, the Montgomery Village Board approved plans for the winery and restaurant along with a 15-year economic incentive agreement worth up to $750,000.

The firm estimates its investment in the Montgomery location will be about $8 million and the business will generate annual sales of $7 million to $8 million while creating 150 full-and-part-time jobs. In addition to Cooper’s Hawk, a Starbucks restaurant is being built in front of Menards and near the intersection of Hill Avenue and Route 34.

Illinois-based Cooper’s Hawk opened its doors in 2005 and pairs upscale, casual dining with an extensive list of curated wines. Both Starbucks and Cooper’s Hawk are set to open by the middle of next year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Starbucks and Cooper’s Hawk to the Ogden Hill shopping center,” said Anthony Casaccio, President and CEO of the Inland National Development Company, which operates the shopping center. “The dining and entertainment options in this shopping center are a wonderful addition to the community and we’re excited to see the response.”

Originally developed in 2004-2005, the Ogden Hill shopping center houses several tenants, including Sam’s Club, Menard’s, JC Penney, Walgreens, Sonic, Buona Beef, McAlister’s Deli, Goodwill Industries and Binny’s Beverage Depot.