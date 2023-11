The Knights and Lady Knights of Columbus God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463 fed over 130 seniors at Senior Services Associates of Kendall County on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (photo provided by Senior Services Associates)

The Knights and Lady Knights of Columbus God’s Divine Mercy Council 14463 cooked 13 turkeys and all the trimmings for more than 130 seniors in Kendall County on Nov. 14. Cedarhurst of Yorkville generously donated 18 traditional Thanksgiving pies for the guests to enjoy. The day ended with 15 games of free Bingo.

The meal was hosted by Senior Services Associates of Kendall County. This annual tradition is a great way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.