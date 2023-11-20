Oswego woman charged after leaving three young children at home alone

Stephanie Estrada Gomez, 30, of the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, has been charged with three counts of endangering the life or health of a child. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

An Oswego woman was charged with child endangerment Sunday for allegedly leaving her three young children at home alone.

Stephanie Estrada Gomez, 30, of the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, has been charged with three counts of endangering the life or health of a child. The children left at home included a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old, police said.

About 6:52 p.m. Sunday, Oswego Police responded to the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South for a report regarding young children being left alone at their home, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

None of the children were injured, according to the release. The Department of Children and Family Services was notified and the children were released to the care of a family member.

Gomez was arrested and taken into custody about 11:57 p.m. Sunday at her home. She was transported to the Oswego Police Department, where she was booked and processed.

She was released at 3:26 a.m. Monday and issued a notice to appear in court on Dec. 5.