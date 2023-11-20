Building in rural Oswego destroyed in fire early Sunday morning

An accessory building in rural Oswego was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

An accessory building in rural Oswego was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze. Although the cause of the fire has not been determined, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

At approximately 12:52 a.m., Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to the 0-99 block of East Timberlake Trail for a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found a 5,000-square-foot out building fully involved in a fire.

Because the fire was in an area with no fire hydrants, water tender operations were established, the release stated. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes.

The building and its contents were a complete loss, according to the release. Plainfield, Aurora Township, Troy, Lisbon-Seward, Sandwich, Bristol-Kendall and Sugar Grove fire departments assisted on the scene and North Aurora, Naperville and Bristol-Kendall provided station coverage.