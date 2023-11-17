Beef Shack set to open by December in Oswego

Beef Shack – known for its Cheezy Beef on garlic bread, fresh-cut fries and other items – is expected to open a new restaurant in Oswego in the coming weeks. (Eric Schelkopf)

Beef Shack – known for its Cheezy Beef on garlic bread, fresh-cut fries and other items – is expected to open a new restaurant in Oswego in the coming weeks.

The restaurant at 3433 Orchard Road in Oswego is expected to open by December. This would be Beef Shack’s sixth location.

The Oswego restaurant was originally expected to open in the summer. But in an email in June, Beef Shack CEO Dan Perillo said the restaurant was still a few months away from opening.

That area is seeing its share of new development. Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome – also set to open in the coming weeks – is under construction at 3360 Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road near the new Beef Shack restaurant.

On its website, Beef Shack states that it is hiring line/prep cooks and phone staff/cashiers at the new restaurant, as well as a shift manager. Beef Shack also has locations in St. Charles, Elgin (both on Randall Road and Route 20), Huntley and Bartlett.

In April, Beef Shack opened a new restaurant in St. Charles. The restaurant took over the former TitleMax building at 2015 W. Main St., west of the downtown.

The new restaurant is only two doors down from its original Beef Shack location, which closed in February 2020. That restaurant, which opened in 2011, was the first Beef Shack in the franchise chain.

A shack of a different kind opened in Beef Shack’s former location. Chums Shrimp Shack opened its doors in October 2021 in the former Beef Shack building at 2115 W. Main St. in St. Charles.

The restaurant had moved from its location at 116 Penny Ave. in East Dundee, where it had been located since 2019.