DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting Excellence in Education nominations

Sandwich school district student Gwendolyn Ryan recognizes W.W. Woodbury Elementary School principal Jennifer Kern at the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards ceremony. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

DeKalb County residents are invited to nominate a deserving education professional for an Excellence in Education Award before the Nov. 30 deadline.

Award winners receive $1,000 and public recognition during an awards ceremony planned for spring 2024, according to a news release.

Given annually, the Excellence in Education Awards honor outstanding teachers, administrators and support staff in DeKalb County. Every public school district and private school in DeKalb County is eligible to nominate a person for each of the following areas: pre-K to fifth grade teachers; sixth to eighth grade teachers; ninth to 12th grade teachers; administration; support staff (e.g., secretaries, classroom aides, custodians, food service, bus drivers and maintenance).

The awards are made possible through the generosity of Yvonne Johnson, a retired elementary school teacher from the Sycamore School District. Johnson established the DeKalb County Excellence in Education Award Fund in 1999 at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Submitted nominations are sent to the nominee’s school district for review by the district nomination committee.

Visit dekalbccf.org/eie to submit a nomination and for additional details.

For more information, contact Community Foundation Grants Director Jolene Willis at 815-748-5383 or j.willis@dekalbccf.org.