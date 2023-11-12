Waubonsee announces 2023-24 student government

Pictured front row, from left, are Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees Chair Rebecca Oliver; 2023-2024 Student Government Leaders Joyce Tikeng Tiotsop, Gabrielle Jackson, Angel Camarillo-Tolentino, 2023-2024 Student Trustee Jack McGreevy, Waubonsee Community College President Dr. Brian Knetl; front row, from left, Lesli Herrera, Vanessa Torres, Oluwaseun Fakeye and Alyssa Alexander. (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Waubonsee Community College recently announced the names of the student government for the current academic year. The student government leaders were introduced to the college’s board of trustees at its October meeting.

The members of Waubonsee’s 2023-24 student government are: Jack McGreevy of Yorkville; Student Trustee; Angel Camarillo-Tolentino of Aurora, Student Senate President; Alyssa Alexander of Aurora, student senator; Dana Brisbon of Oswego, student senator; Oluwaseun Fakeye of Aurora, student senator; Leslie Herrera of Aurora, student senator; Gabrielle Jackson of Aurora, student senator; David Pedro of Aurora, student senator; Madison Stevens of Montgomery, student senator; Riff Talsma of Montgomery, student senator; Vanessa Torres of Aurora, student senator; Joyce Tikeng Tiotsop of Montgomery, student senator; and Diego Vargas of Aurora, student senator.

The student government provides leadership opportunities for students, as well as a channel of communication between college administrators and the student body. The student government leaders sit on many college committees and provide student perspective and feedback to the college leadership.