November 12, 2023
Shaw Local
July 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

July 2023 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network
July 5, solar, Heather and Robert Brenart, 5671 Schmidt Lane, Yorkville

July 6, house, Marco and Imelda Del Toro, 7404 Route 71, Yorkville

July 7, Commercial B Zone, Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8535 Route 47, Yorkville

July 11, deck, William and Marlene Zebleckis, 341 Emily Court, Yorkville

July 11, solar, Fox Metro Water Reclamation District, 682 A Route 31, Oswego

July 7, solar, Bryan and Shauna Leitner, 16154 Rogers Road, Newark

July 7, solar, Damien and Megan Drake, 8751 C E Highpoint Road, Yorkville

July 19, accessory building, Mark and Lori Glynn, 7512 Audrey Ave., Yorkville

July 19, accessory building, James and Connie Dyson, 10957 Brandenburg Way, Yorkville

July 19, addition, Jack and Maryann Marshall, 43 Royce Drive, Oswego

July 13, demolition, Clifford Collins, 4930 Whitewillow Road, Minooka

July 19, patio, Mario Menchaca and Carla Saenz, 114 Braeburn Drive, Montgomery

July 26, garage, Thron and Diana Nelson, 64 S. Cypress Drive, Bristol

July 26, addition, Stephen and Angie Jeffers, 8942 Wilcox Court, Millbrook

July 28, farm building, Brian Michel, 17510 Fern Dell Road, Newark

July 28, swimming pool, Heather Santiago, 9 Circle Court, Montgomery

July 31, patio, Michael and Catherine Nolan, 11 W. Aldon Court, Montgomery

July 27, solar, Jerry and Marilee, Foltz, 1010 Beecher Road, Bristol