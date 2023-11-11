No one injured in Montgomery garage fire early Saturday that spreads to house

No one was injured in a garage fire in Montgomery early Saturday that also caused extensive damage to the adjoining house. (File photo)

No one was injured in a garage fire in Montgomery early Saturday that also caused extensive damage to the adjoining house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At approximately 12:42 a.m., Oswego Fire Protection District personnel responded to a structure fire in the 0-100 block of Hubbard Way in Montgomery.

Residents awoke to the smell of smoke coming from the garage, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District. The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes, with the majority of the fire being contained to the garage, the release stated.

All occupants were outside when firefighters arrived. The house sustained major damage and was deemed uninhabitable, according to the release.

Oswego fire personnel were assisted on the scene by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Plainfield and Montgomery fire protection districts. Station coverage was provided by Aurora Fire Department and Sugar Grove and Plainfield fire protection districts.