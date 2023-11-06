Yorkville High School recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Yorkville High School (YHS) earned national recognition as one of the Best High Schools in the United States according to the annual ranking published by U.S. News & World Report.

YHS ranked among the top 15% of the nearly 25,000 public high schools in the nation. YHS also ranked in the top 18% of the high schools in the state of Illinois.

This is the fifth recognition in the past six years the school has received. This prestigious recognition evaluates all high schools across the country across six comprehensive performance criteria that included: College Readiness Index, College Curriculum Breadth Index, Math & Reading Proficiency, Math & Reading Performance, Underserved Student Populations and Graduation Rate.