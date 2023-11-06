Lakewood Creek knitting club encourages students to help each other

Students in the Lakewood Creek Knitting Club have the option to learn finger knitting, loom knitting or knitting with needles. (photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Six years ago, Lakewood Creek Elementary School’s Library Media Specialist Kris Murgas had an idea to share her love of knitting with the students and staff at the school. She created the Lakewood Creek Knitting Club and soon discovered that many students also shared her love of knitting and creating hand-made projects.

Prior to the second year of the club, Murgas taught third grade teacher Beki Lockwood to knit so she could assist at the club meetings as the co-sponsor.

In addition to Murgas and Lockwood, Lakewood Creek fifth grade teacher James Donaldson, who already knew how to knit, also joined for additional assistance and teaching when needed.

Lakewood Creek’s Knitting Club continues to grow year after year in popularity. The students meet every week for an hour. Students have the option to learn finger knitting, loom knitting or knitting with needles. Once they have learned the skill and technique, they use the time to create their project, practice their skills and help teach and assist other students with their knitting.

For past or present members, Lakewood Creek’s Knitting Club offers a free program during the summer so they can continue to improve their skills.

Watch for more great clubs in Oswego School District 308 to be spotlighted throughout the year.