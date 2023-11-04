Senior Services announces November programming

During the month of November, Senior Services will be hosting many programs at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Exercise and Stretch: 9 a.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Exercise with an active group of seniors.

Matter of Balance: 10 a.m., Thursdays. This 8-week program brings together exercise, education and group discussion. As an evidence-based program, topics build on each other from week to week, so be sure to attend all Thursday morning sessions beginning Nov. 2.

Congregate meals: 11 a.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meet new people and have lunch pepared by Community Nutrition Network staff. Suggested donation is $4 per meal. Reservations required one week in advance.

Bingo Club: noon, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cards are $1 each with a maximum of six cards per person. Group plays 15 games with a 10-20-minute break after the eighth game.

Bingo not your game? Check out Dime Jingle, Beanbag Baseball, Bunco, LCR or Wii Bowling.

Stop into the Senior Center on Game Farm road for more information or contact Amy Cummings, activity coordinator, at 630-553-5777.