June 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

June 12, house, Eugene Stivender, 10932 Tanglewood Trails Drive, Yorkville
June 14, house, RC Enterprises EAT LLC, 2412 Bell Road, Minooka
June 5, house, Jeff Carter, 13153 Fox Road, Yorkville
June 5, accessory building, Jeff Carter, 13153 Fox Road, Yorkville
June 13, accessory building, Fred Baustian, 8055 Van Emmon Road, Yorkville
June 13, accessory building, Randall and Jeanette Kropp, 6612 Chicago Road, Yorkville
June 12, accessory building, Raul and Marvella Franco, 23 Coffman Lane, Plano
June 13, sign, Oswegoland Park District, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery
June 14, swimming pool, Craig and Darcy Gunty, 9000 Stonewall Drive, Newark
June 6, swimming pool, Karyn Verhunce, 1105 Game Farm Road, Yorkville
June 13, deck, John and Susan Hood, 115 Heathgate Road, Montgomery
June 5, deck, Ross and Amy Draper, 187 Country Road, Yorkville
June 14, change in occupancy, Firstar Bank, 1250 Route 34, Oswego
June 14, driveway, Francisco Barraza and Josefina Olguin, 38 Boat Lane, Oswego
June 1, generator, Jeff and Jane Collins, 4835 Douglas Road, Oswego
June 6, solar, Ike and Mary Vancil, 37 Woodland Drive, Plano
June 15, farm building, Nathaniel Howell, 10712 Church Road, Yorkville
June 15, swimming pool, Stephanie and Joseph St. Germain, 340 Tallgrass Lane, Yorkville
June 16, swimming pool, Andrea Demory, 16131 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark
June 20, swimming pool, Bradley and Tina Clement, 13246 Watercress Road, Yorkville
June 16, swimming pool, James and Laurie Patsch, 27 Springdale Road, Montgomery
June 15, deck, Stephanie and Joseph St. Germain, 340 Tallgrass Lane, Yorkville
June 21, driveway, Rosalba and Jose Garza, 9 Riverwood Lane, Oswego
June 15, solar, Zulma and Noe Fletes, 78 Country Road, Yorkville
June 21, solar, Daron and Kimberly Spicher, 7650 Plattville Road, Yorkville
June 16, solar, Maria Garcia, 11 Hunter Drive, Montgomery
June 29, house, Tom and Hazel McNelis, 16137 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark
June 27, house, Benjamin and Lauren Schultz, 7178 Fairway Drive, Yorkville
June 29, accessory building, Juventino Perez Martinez and Lucia Martinez, 7970 Galena Road, Bristol
June 29, remodel, Phillip and Joyce Dillon, 12 Canyon Court, Yorkville
June 27, remodel, James and Reba Basso, 8182 Shadow Creek Lane, Yorkville
June 30, swimming pool, Kyle Harej and Jennifer Breuer, 351 Tallgrass Lane, Yorkville
June 30, deck, Dorothy Fitzpatrick, 83 N. Royal Oaks Drive, Bristol
June 30, deck, Kevin Crowe and Cristen Grajeda, 35 Crooked Creek Drive, Yorkville
June 26, driveway, Christian Campos, 117 Dolores St., Oswego
June 29, solar, Gary and Marcia Wilkins, 5754 Schmidt Lane, Yorkville
June 27, solar, Sabrina Hansen, 4250 Bell Road, Minooka
June 28, solar, Kendall County Forest Preserve District, 6350 Minkler Road, Yorkville
June 26, solar, Boyd and Linda Wilkinson, 5254 Route 34, Oswego
June 23, solar, Herbert Schramer, 1540 Route 31, Oswego