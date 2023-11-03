Oswego SD308 board hosting public forum Monday

The Oswego Community Unit School District 308 board is hosting a Public Forum beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at Bednarcik Junior High School.

This is an opportunity for parents, students, community members and business leaders to engage with members of the board and district leaders. The district’s six core values, introduced this fall, will be part of the discussion. Time for public comment will be available to attendees.

The public forum will be held in the cafeteria at Bednarcik Junior High School, which is located at 3025 S. Eola Road in Aurora.